Romania Antitrust Body Approves Acquisition Of Local IT Firm Qualitance By French Alten Group. Qualitance, an international technology and innovation company founded 15 years ago by Romanian entrepreneurs Radu Constantinescu and Ioan Iacob, becomes part of French Alten Group after Romania’s Competition Council approved the acquisition (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]