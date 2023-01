Romania Taps International Markets With 5, 10 And 30-Year Bonds To Raise $9B In 2023

Romania's finance ministry seeks to raise $9 billion (EUR8.5 billion) by tapping international markets in 2023 with US dollar-denominated bond issues, maturing in five, ten and thirty years, respectively. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]