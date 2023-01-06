Romania's state bank CEC raises over EUR 130 mln with 3-year bond issues

Romanian state-owned bank CEC raised in private placements at the end of last year over RON 650 mln (EUR 130 mln) in local and foreign currency with two issues in private placements aimed at institutional investors. More precisely, it sold EUR 97.3 mln and RON 175 mln worth of bonds, both (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]