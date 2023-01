Pension funds replace local banks among Romania’s main lenders

Pension funds replace local banks among Romania’s main lenders. The stock of Government bonds and bills held by Romanian pension funds increased in the 12-month period to October 2022 with RON 12.5 bln (EUR 2.5 bln), compared to RON 4.5 bln increase in the local banks’ portfolio of Government papers, according to data from the Finance Ministry. Thus, in net (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]