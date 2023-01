Romania’s Treasury begins complicated year with early FX bond issues

Romania issued USD 3.75 bln of FX bonds with maturities of 5, 10 and 30 years on January 7, as the first move in a year when the country's financing needs remain high at RON 160 bln (EUR 32 bln) even if the Government manages to keep the public deficit at 4.4% of GDP.