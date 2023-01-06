EY Study: Failure to respond to rise in cost-of-living tops telecoms risk radar
Jan 6, 2023
EY Study: Failure to respond to rise in cost-of-living tops telecoms risk radar.
Security threat underestimated: 76% of telcos report annual rise in cyber attacks Quality of operators’ climate change disclosures is declining year-on-year The rise in the cost-of-living has driven consumers to re-adjust spending priorities. Telcos’ failure to respond to this changing mindset is (...)
