Romania events: Concerts, festivals, exhibitions in 2023

Romania events: Concerts, festivals, exhibitions in 2023. The European Capital of Culture program in Timişoara is one of the highlights of this year's local agenda of events, alongside exhibitions dedicated to Brâncuși and Picasso, while names such as Robbie Williams and Depeche Mode are among those scheduled to perform in the country. We outline below (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]