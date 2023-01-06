Badea, Central Bank: Romania’s International Reserves Hit New Record High At End-2022

One of the positive pieces of news at the end of 2022, with a relevant contribution for Romania's macroeconomic and financial stability in 2023, is that the country's international reserves touched a new record high in December 2022, exceeding EUR52.3 billion (an annual increase of almost 14%), (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]