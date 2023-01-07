Painter Nicolae Tonitza, leader in the top of the bestselling artists at art auctions in Romania in 2022



Painter Nicolae Tonitza is the leader in the top of the bestselling artists at art auctions in Romania in 2022, with sales amounting to almost 517,000 euros. Tonitza tops last year’s list of the bestselling artists at auctions in our country, with total sales of 516,542 euros corresponding to (...)