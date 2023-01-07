 
Defense minister, chief of Defence Staff meet with military personnel in HIMARS system equipped structures
Defense minister, chief of Defence Staff meet with military personnel in HIMARS system equipped structures.

The minister of National Defense, Angel Tilvar, and the chief of the Defense Staff, general Daniel Petrescu, visited, on Friday, the eastern Buzau and Focsani garrisons, where they met with soldiers working in the structures equipped with the HIMARS system, a MApN press release reads. The two (...)

