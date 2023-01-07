Border Police: About 4 million winter holiday cross-border travelers in Romania

Border Police: About 4 million winter holiday cross-border travelers in Romania. Approximately 4 million people with approximately one million means of transport have cleared Romania’s border checkpoints between December 16, 2022 – January 5, 2023, with 2.15 million on the inbound and 1.8 million on the outbound, the Border Police Inspectorate General (IGPF) reports. Compared (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]