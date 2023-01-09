Hotel Capitol in Brasov to join international chain after EUR 10 mln refurbishment

Hotel Capitol in Brasov to join international chain after EUR 10 mln refurbishment. The three-star Capitol Hotel in the center of Brasov, central Romania, will be licensed under an international label, announced Călin Ile, the president of the Aro-Palace company's Board of Directors. Capitol is controlled by the Aro-Palace company, which in its turn is controlled by SIF (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]