Hotel Capitol in Brasov to join international chain after EUR 10 mln refurbishment
Jan 9, 2023
The three-star Capitol Hotel in the center of Brasov, central Romania, will be licensed under an international label, announced Călin Ile, the president of the Aro-Palace company's Board of Directors. Capitol is controlled by the Aro-Palace company, which in its turn is controlled by SIF (...)
