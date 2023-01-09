Most expensive Dacia model is the Jogger Hybrid: up to EUR 26,610 in Romania



Most expensive Dacia model is the Jogger Hybrid: up to EUR 26,610 in Romania.

Dacia Jogger Hybrid costs between EUR 23,750 and EUR 26,610 in Romania (including VAT), making it the most expensive model of the brand, 0-100.ro reported. Thus, the most affordable hybrid version of the Jogger is EUR 7,260 more expensive than the cheapest possible Jogger version. Jogger (...)