2022 top stocks in Romania: Retail investors keep faith in big tech despite sell off, while Netflix enters top 20 list



Tesla, Nio & UiPath are the three most popular stocks held by Romanian investors on the eToro platform Netflix entered in top 20 list following recent share price gains Meme stock Gamestop falls seven places on the list as more retail investors sell Retail investors appear to be keeping (...)