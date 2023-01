Chimcomplex becomes the financing partner of the SCM Ramnicu Valcea club

Starting from January 1, 2023, Chimcomplex S.A. signed a partnership with SCM Râmnicu Vâlcea for the next half year. Beginning with the next season, Chimcomplex S.A. expressed its interest in becoming, together with the City Hall of Râmnicu Vâlcea, the main sponsor of the team.