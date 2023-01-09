Ukrainian refugees granted 5 days of free transportation upon arriving in Romania
Jan 9, 2023
Foreign citizens and stateless persons who come from Ukraine and enter Romania will benefit from free transportation by rail and other public means of transportation only for a period of 5 calendar days. Until now, Ukrainian refugees had unlimited free rail transport. The new draft government (...)
