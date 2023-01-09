Nicolae Tonitza tops 2022 list of best-selling artists at art auctions in Romania

Nicolae Tonitza tops 2022 list of best-selling artists at art auctions in Romania. Painter Nicolae Tonitza was the biggest-selling artist at art auctions in Romania in 2022, with 40 works awarded for a total of EUR 516,542, Agerpres reported, quoting specialized platform Tudor-art.com. In 2021, Ion Ţuculescu topped the list, with sales of EUR 776,826 for 20 auctioned works. (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]