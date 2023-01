E ON Energie Romania and Transparent Design Complete EUR1.6M Photovoltaic Plant

E ON Energie Romania and Transparent Design Complete EUR1.6M Photovoltaic Plant. E.ON Energie Romania and Transparent Design, a plain glass processor, have recently completed the construction of a photovoltaic plant of almost EUR1.6 million, an investment that secures around 25% of the energy the plant of Popesti Leordeni, Ilfov county, (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]