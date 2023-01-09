How does the Cluj-Napoca airport operate this year? Here is the schedule of the 56 available destinations



How does the Cluj-Napoca airport operate this year? Here is the schedule of the 56 available destinations .

Cluj-Napoca’s “Avram Iancu” International Airport is opening itself for a busy 2023, welcoming travelers to at least 56 destinations in Europe and Asia. The airport, which signed a EUR 43.6 million modernization contract and opened new travel opportunities last year, has announced its schedule (...)