Cluj-Napoca offers free public transportation for one day a week. Residents and tourists in Cluj-Napoca, northwestern Romania, can use the city's public transportation for free every Friday this year as well. The "Green Friday" program, launched by Cluj-Napoca City Hall in 2021, will continue in 2023. Any trip taken by bus or tram in the city is free of charge