ADEM contests Romanian authorities’ measure to suspend export of certain medicines

ADEM contests Romanian authorities’ measure to suspend export of certain medicines. The Association of European Medicines Distributors (ADEM) contests the measure proposed by the Ministry of Health regarding the temporary suspension of the distribution outside the territory of Romania, for a period of 6 months, of certain oral antibiotic and antipyretic medicines. In the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]