Ministry of Finance, EIB sign 260 M euros agreement for rebuilding hospitals, reducing car crashes

Ministry of Finance, EIB sign 260 M euros agreement for rebuilding hospitals, reducing car crashes. Three new financing agreements were signed between the European Investment Bank and the Ministry of Finance, with a total value of over 260 million euros, to improve the safety of national roads in Romania and reduce the number of car crashes, injuries and deaths, on the one hand, and on... (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]