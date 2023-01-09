 
January 9, 2023

Government to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak minorities in two distinct entities
Jan 9, 2023

Government to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak minorities in two distinct entities.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed on Monday that the Government supports the demarches for the representation of the Czech and Slovak minorities of Romania into two distinct entities, with their own operating statutes. According to a release sent by the Gov’t, the prime minister met at the (...)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Leoni Wiring Systems Pitesti Seeks to Hire 250 People Automotive wiring maker Leoni Wiring Systems Pitesti, part of Germany’s Leoni, has 250 jobs available for unskilled workers and engineers, among others, at its wiring plant in Bascov (near Pitesti), Arges County, the county employment agency (AJOFM) website (...)

Finance Ministry Raises RON1.9B From Banks Via Two Govt Bond Issues On Jan 9, 2023 Romania's finance ministry raised RON1.9 billion on Monday (January 9, 2023) through two government bond issues, at annual average yields of 7.73% and 6.8%.

Dentons Law Firm Assisted Banks That Granted EUR450M to AFI Europe in Romania Law firm Dentons advised a syndicate of lenders - Erste Group Bank, Banca Comerciala Romana, Raiffeisen Bank International, Raiffeisen Bank Romania and Alpha Bank Romania, in the granting of a EUR450 million non-recourse secured loan to companies in the AFI Europe group to refinance their (...)

Revolut Adds Platinum And Palladium To The List Of Precious Metals That Customers Can Trade Revolut, the global financial super-app with more than 25 million retail customers globally and 2.5 million in Romania, announced the introduction of precious metals Platinum and Palladium into the portfolio of investment solutions for the users in the European Economic Area (EEA), Switzerland (...)

OMRO Boosts Share Capital By RON3.3M Via Capital Injection From Minority Shareholder Helenos OMRO IFN, one of the first microfinance institutions in Romania, increased its share capital by RON3.3 million since the start of the year.

ADEM contests Romanian authorities' measure to suspend export of certain medicines The Association of European Medicines Distributors (ADEM) contests the measure proposed by the Ministry of Health regarding the temporary suspension of the distribution outside the territory of Romania, for a period of 6 months, of certain oral antibiotic and antipyretic medicines. In the (...)

George Enescu Philharmonic Choir to celebrate National Culture Day with Romanian music concert The “George Enescu” Philharmonic Choir is celebrating the National Culture Day with a concert led by conductor Iosif Ion Prunner, during which Romanian music by composers of yesterday and today will be performed. The show, which will take place on January 15, on the stage of the Romanian (...)

 


