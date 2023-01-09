Government to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak minorities in two distinct entities
Jan 9, 2023
Government to support demarches for representation of Czech and Slovak minorities in two distinct entities.
Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca conveyed on Monday that the Government supports the demarches for the representation of the Czech and Slovak minorities of Romania into two distinct entities, with their own operating statutes. According to a release sent by the Gov’t, the prime minister met at the (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]