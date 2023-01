OMRO Boosts Share Capital By RON3.3M Via Capital Injection From Minority Shareholder Helenos

OMRO Boosts Share Capital By RON3.3M Via Capital Injection From Minority Shareholder Helenos. OMRO IFN, one of the first microfinance institutions in Romania, increased its share capital by RON3.3 million since the start of the year. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]