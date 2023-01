Casa Noastra Got 80% of Its EUR170M Revenue from Exports in 2022

Casa Noastra Got 80% of Its EUR170M Revenue from Exports in 2022. Casa Noastra, the Dolj-based company that manufactures windows under the QFort brand, got 80% of its 2022 revenue from exports. The revenue stood at EUR170 million for Romania, Italy, France and Switzerland, an increase of almost 40% on the previous year, which makes 2022 "the best year in the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]