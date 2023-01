US-Held Fortis Games Plans to Expand Team in Romania to 100 People

US-Held Fortis Games Plans to Expand Team in Romania to 100 People. Fortis Games, a new US game studio established by global industry heavyweights, which made several acquisitions in 2022, among which the Metagame startup in Bucharest, plans to expand in Romania and grow its team to about 100 (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]