Competition Council Greenlights MedLife’s Acquisition of Muntenia Hospital in Pitesti. MedLife (M.RO) has added another hospital to its portfolio after completing the acquisition of Muntenia Hospital in Pitesti, Arges County, from SIF Muntenia(SIF4.RO). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]