Colliers: The land market in Romania just had one of its most active years in history, despite the actual deals closed nearly halving versus 2021.

The volume of land sales for commercial real estate projects in Romania (excluding for traditional industrial and logistics projects) reached approximately 450 million euros in 2022, down from almost c.800 million euros a year earlier, according to Colliers estimates. Bucharest and its (...)