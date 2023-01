5 To Go 2022 Turnover Tops EUR30M, Double 2021 Level

5 To Go 2022 Turnover Tops EUR30M, Double 2021 Level. 5 to go coffee shop chain, the biggest player in the field, ended 2022 with over EUR30 million turnover at group level, twice as high as the 2021 level and above early-2022 expectations. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]