Private Hospital Nova Vita Ends 2022 with EUR7.7M Turnover, Up 15% YOY

Private Hospital Nova Vita Ends 2022 with EUR7.7M Turnover, Up 15% YOY. Nova Vita hospital of Targu-Mures, one of Romania’s largest private hospitals, a business founded by entrepreneur Virgil Mailat, in 2022 generated EUR7.7 million turnover, 15% higher than in 2021. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]