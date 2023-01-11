Leroy Merlin Sees RON3.4B Sales in 2022Leroy Merlin, a top three player on the Romanian DIY market by revenue, posted RON3.4 billion sales in 2022, which translates into an increase of more than 30% compared with the previous year, the company’s CEO Frédéric Lamy says.
Adrian Negru Appointed CEO Of Raiffeisen Asset ManagementAdrian Negru will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raiffeisen Asset Management (RAM), which specializes in managing the investment funds of Raiffeisen Group in Romania, starting with February 1, 2023, the financial institution said in a (...)
Scandia Food In Advanced Talks To Acquire Carniprod TulceaScandia Food, leader of the meat-based canned food market and a famed player in the local food industry, may fully acquire the company Carniprod Tulcea, one of Romania's leading meat processors held by entrepreneur Nicolae Ciuleac, with 282 employees and a turnover of RON68 million in (...)