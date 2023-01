Reading Map of Romania: Which volumes Romanians chose on Libris in 2022

Reading Map of Romania: Which volumes Romanians chose on Libris in 2022. Children’s books – the most books sold at national and county level When the body says NO- the best-selling book in 2022 Gabor Mate- favourite writer of 2022 3 counties concentrate over 25% of sales Libris, the reference online bookstore on the Romanian market, sold over 2.3 million products (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]