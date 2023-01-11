Romania becomes a strategically important market for, WEBCON, one of the leading global low-code application platform providers

Romania becomes a strategically important market for, WEBCON, one of the leading global low-code application platform providers. WEBCON, one of the leading global companies that deliver an Enterprise Low-code Application Platform (LCAP) for business process automation and management, has decided to expand its operations in Romania and increase its market presence, both organically and together with Romanian partners and (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]