Optimism back in the markets on labor and inflation cooldown

Optimism back in the markets on labor and inflation cooldown. Macro commentary by eToro analyst for Romania, Bogdan Maioreanu Financial markets at the beginning of 2023 are not very different from the ones in 2022. But the latest inflation and labor data in the US is bringing some hope. However, we might still be very far from the reversal of... The post (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]