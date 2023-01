Alsin Launches First Estates Pipera, Romania’s First Housing Project Pledging Free Heating

Romanian-held real estate developer Alsin Management will invest over EUR40 million in developing First Estates Pipera, the first housing project in Romania set to offer free heating to all its residents.