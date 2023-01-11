PM Ciuca: Budget investments totalled 73 billion RON at the end of 2022, a record high for investments in Romania

PM Ciuca: Budget investments totalled 73 billion RON at the end of 2022, a record high for investments in Romania. Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Wednesday at the government meeting that at the end of 2022 budget investments totalled 73 billion RON, “a record high for investments in our country” that confirms the positive trend of the Romanian economy. “Sure, budget allocations stood at 88 billion, (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]