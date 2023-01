World Bank Sees Romania’s GDP Growing 2.6% In 2023 And By 4.2% In 2024

Romania's economy is expected to grow by 2.6% in 2023 and by 4.2% in 2024, according to the World Bank's Global Economic Prospects report. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]