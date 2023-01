Citi Romania Relocates Its 200 Employees In Bucharest To New HQ, In Tiriac Towers

Citi Romania Relocates Its 200 Employees In Bucharest To New HQ, In Tiriac Towers. Citi Romania has relocated its 200 employees in capital city Bucharest to its new headquarters in the capital, located in the Tiriac Towers office building. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]