Adrian Negru Appointed CEO Of Raiffeisen Asset Management

Adrian Negru will take over as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Raiffeisen Asset Management (RAM), which specializes in managing the investment funds of Raiffeisen Group in Romania, starting with February 1, 2023, the financial institution said.