Innovation Labs Launches Eleventh Edition Of Pre-Acceleration Program For Tech Startups

Innovation Labs Launches Eleventh Edition Of Pre-Acceleration Program For Tech Startups. Innovation Labs – the national pre-acceleration and mentoring program for young entrepreneurs in the field of technology, said it would run the eleventh edition of the educational program in 2023, implementing a pre-program pilot component in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]