Financial Watchdog Approves Second ETF Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange

Financial Watchdog Approves Second ETF Listed On Bucharest Stock Exchange. Romania’s Financial Supervisory Authority, or ASF, has approved the request of the investment management firm Patria Asset Management to license a new open-end investment fund, called ETF Energie Patria-TradeVille, and register it in the public register of ASF, as per a press (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]