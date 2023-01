Leroy Merlin Sees RON3.4B Sales in 2022

Leroy Merlin Sees RON3.4B Sales in 2022. Leroy Merlin, a top three player on the Romanian DIY market by revenue, posted RON3.4 billion sales in 2022, which translates into an increase of more than 30% compared with the previous year, the company’s CEO Frédéric Lamy says. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]