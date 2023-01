Romania Needs More Than 2,500 Cybersecurity Specialists to Fill Shortage

Romania Needs More Than 2,500 Cybersecurity Specialists to Fill Shortage. Romania needs more than 2,500 cybersecurity specialists to fill the staff shortage currently faced by companies in the industry after three years of accelerated digitization, Andrei Avadanei, CEO of cybersecurity company Bit Sentinel, told (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]