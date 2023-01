University ethics committee confirms plagiarism claim against Romania’s interior minister

University ethics committee confirms plagiarism claim against Romania’s interior minister. The Ethics Committee of Babeș-Bolyai University analyzed the PhD thesis of Romania’s interior minister Lucian Bode and found most suspicions of plagiarism to be true. “The ethical violations found are sufficiently important to conclude that the thesis is deeply flawed,” the committee said, (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]