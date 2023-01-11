Over half of Romanian workforce expect a salary raise in 2023, new survey says

Over half of Romanian workforce expect a salary raise in 2023, new survey says. In the wake of the recent rising inflation, at least 53% of employees in the Romanian workforce expect to see an increase in their salary this year, as new research conducted by Undelucram.ro reveals. Should the raise not happen, 40% of them would give up their job and seek better-paying (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]