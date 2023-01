Nearly 2,000 young Romanians receive DiscoverEU free travel permits

Nearly 2,000 young Romanians receive DiscoverEU free travel permits. Nearly 2,000 young Romanians have been selected to receive travel permits in the latest round of the DiscoverEU program. Young Europeans in the program can travel for free by train within the European Union. Through the DiscoverEU program, the European Commission offers travel permits that (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]