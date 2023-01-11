Romania to contribute USD 3 mln to Washington DC’s Victims of Communism Museum

Romania to contribute USD 3 mln to Washington DC’s Victims of Communism Museum. Romania recently committed USD 3 million for the construction of the Victims of Communism Museum in Washington DC. The law regarding the transfer of funds was promulgated on Tuesday, January 10, by president Klaus Iohannis, according to Agerpres. “The payment of Romania's voluntary financial (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]