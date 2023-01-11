 
Local developer Rock Development announces EUR 22 mln residential project in Bucharest
Local developer Rock Development announces EUR 22 mln residential project in Bucharest.

Romanian real estate developer Rock Development, controlled by three individual investors ( Eugenia Roateș, Constantin Mihali and Mircea Cotigă), announced a 100-apartment residential project in Bucharest. The project is estimated to involve EUR 22 mln of investments and is developed on Matăsari (...)

