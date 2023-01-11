Local developer Rock Development announces EUR 22 mln residential project in Bucharest

Romanian real estate developer Rock Development, controlled by three individual investors ( Eugenia Roateș, Constantin Mihali and Mircea Cotigă), announced a 100-apartment residential project in Bucharest. The project is estimated to involve EUR 22 mln of investments and is developed on Matăsari