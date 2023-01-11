MedLife completes takeover of largest private hospital in Romania's Argeş county

MedLife completes takeover of largest private hospital in Romania's Argeş county. Private medical services provider MedLife (BVB: M) completed the takeover of 99.76% of the shares of Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeş county, after the clearing from the Competition Council. With this deal, MedLife expands its country-wide hospital chain to 16 units. It (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]