Eastern Romania: Wizz Air closes its base in Bacău. Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air said it would close its base in Bacău, eastern Romania, which it opened in 2020. The company explained that the complicated macroeconomic environment made it impossible to continue operations in the city. In the east of Romania, Wizz Air also operates bases (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]